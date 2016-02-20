Overview

Dr. Manuel Palafox, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.



Dr. Palafox works at Manuel J Palafox, DO PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.