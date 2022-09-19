Overview

Dr. Manuel Molina-Vega, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U Panama and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Molina-Vega works at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.