Dr. Manuel Molina-Vega, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Molina-Vega, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U Panama and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Lakeland Regional Health North Campus/Hollis Cancer Center3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Molina Vega preformed 3 Surgeries. And a Biopsy for Sigmoid/Rectal cancer. He is very thorough and knowledgeable at what he does. Doesn't rush to just do surgery. Wants to do what is going to be the best for you and your cancer treatment. Works as a Team with your other Doctors. Is up to date on all current studies etc. Would definitely recommend him. Amy, Jill and his entire staff are wonderful. Thank You for Saving my life
About Dr. Manuel Molina-Vega, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144421546
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- U Panama
- University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine
