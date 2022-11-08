Dr. Mesirow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel Mesirow, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Mesirow, MD is a Dermatologist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mesirow works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates18425 West Creek Dr Ste F, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 444-8300Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 11:00am
-
2
Dermatology Associates13401 S Ridgeland Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 444-8300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Mesirow is one of the best going now. Not sure if he’s still accepting new patients, but I had to wait a while for an opening, and now I see why! My hair is already growing back at the crown of my head and the vitiligo is slowing dissipating. I appreciate him so much as my doctor! I’m so blessed to be under his care. I can tell right away when I’m in his office that he cares and wants to give the best diagnoses. Within a month, under his care, I am already seeing a sufficient change to my face and hair. He’s one of a kind.
About Dr. Manuel Mesirow, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1396711503
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesirow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mesirow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mesirow has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesirow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesirow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesirow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesirow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesirow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.