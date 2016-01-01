Overview

Dr. Manuel Mercado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pharr, TX. They completed their residency with Woodhull Med Mntl Health Center



Dr. Mercado works at Adult Senior Health Care in Pharr, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.