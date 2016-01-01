Dr. Manuel Hidalgo Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hidalgo Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Hidalgo Medina, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Hidalgo Medina, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Hidalgo Medina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hidalgo Medina?
About Dr. Manuel Hidalgo Medina, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467402164
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hidalgo Medina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hidalgo Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hidalgo Medina works at
Dr. Hidalgo Medina speaks Spanish.
Dr. Hidalgo Medina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hidalgo Medina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hidalgo Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hidalgo Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.