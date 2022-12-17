Overview

Dr. Manuel Martinez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Martinez works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.