Dr. Manuel Martinez, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (46)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manuel Martinez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Martinez works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology
    801 N Flamingo Rd Ste 11, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 (954) 601-5241
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Secondary Malignancies
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Autoimmune Diseases
Blood Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thrombosis
Uterine Cancer
Vascular Disease
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 17, 2022
    He's is very professional and knowledgeable. You can tell that he is a very nice person, mellow, and has a kind heart.
    Ericka — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Manuel Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1447244017
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Martinez’s profile.

    Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

