Dr. Manuel Marrufo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Marrufo, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Blacksburg, VA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga School Of Med|Ny Med College
Dr. Marrufo works at
Locations
Neurological Care Clinic200 Professional Park Dr SE Ste 5, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 675-4345
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marrufo?
My wife has seen Dr Marrufo for quite some time. At first yes, he may seem distant but he's really just trying to hone in and narrow down the issue. Out of the neuro's we had seen -- he was the only one to listen, diagnose properly -- and help us. He saved my wife's vision and possibly her life. Don't let his demeanor get to you -- he's pretty pretty jovial once you get to know him. But make no mistake -- he is the best doctor of this type in the area, and I would dare say among the top in the state.
About Dr. Manuel Marrufo, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1205863644
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga School Of Med|Ny Med College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marrufo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marrufo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marrufo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marrufo has seen patients for Myelopathy, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Parkinsonism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marrufo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrufo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrufo.
