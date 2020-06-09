See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Blacksburg, VA
Dr. Manuel Marrufo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Manuel Marrufo, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manuel Marrufo, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Blacksburg, VA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga School Of Med|Ny Med College

Dr. Marrufo works at Neurological Care Clinic in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Parkinsonism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Care Clinic
    200 Professional Park Dr SE Ste 5, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 675-4345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
  • Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
  • Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Parkinsonism
Myelopathy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Parkinsonism

Treatment frequency



Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Manuel Marrufo, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English
    • 1205863644
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Ga School Of Med|Ny Med College
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Marrufo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrufo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marrufo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marrufo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marrufo works at Neurological Care Clinic in Blacksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Marrufo’s profile.

    Dr. Marrufo has seen patients for Myelopathy, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Parkinsonism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marrufo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrufo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrufo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrufo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrufo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

