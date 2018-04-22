See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Manuel Lopez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (116)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Manuel Lopez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.

Dr. Lopez works at Advanced Aesthetic Lopez Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Aesthetics Lopez Plastic Surgery
    18322 Sonterra Pl Ste 107, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Aesthetic Lopez Plastic Surgery
    109 Falls Ct Ste 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 495-5771
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    South Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Pllc
    9238 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 558-6234

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 22, 2018
    I had a total face lift a yesr ago and the results are fantastic. He is the best doctor . He’s a perfectionist, conscientious and loves what he does that’s why he does it so well. His bedside manners are impeccable he’s charming and caring. His whole staff is adorable. I love him he changed my life!
    Marilu Woods in San Antonio Texas — Apr 22, 2018
    About Dr. Manuel Lopez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770505984
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

