Dr. Manuel Lopez, MD
Dr. Manuel Lopez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.
Advanced Aesthetics Lopez Plastic Surgery18322 Sonterra Pl Ste 107, San Antonio, TX 78258 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Aesthetic Lopez Plastic Surgery109 Falls Ct Ste 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 495-5771Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
South Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Pllc9238 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 558-6234
I had a total face lift a yesr ago and the results are fantastic. He is the best doctor . He’s a perfectionist, conscientious and loves what he does that’s why he does it so well. His bedside manners are impeccable he’s charming and caring. His whole staff is adorable. I love him he changed my life!
About Dr. Manuel Lopez, MD
- English, Spanish
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
