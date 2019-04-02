See All Vascular Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Manuel Perez-Izquerio, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Manuel Perez-Izquerio, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Perez-Izquerio works at AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Orlando
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 302, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Iliac Aneurysm
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Port Placements or Replacements
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Heart Defects
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Laparotomy
Lymphedema
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Manuel Perez-Izquerio, MD

  • Vascular Surgery
  • 28 years of experience
  • English, Portuguese and Spanish
  • 1942288808
Education & Certifications

  • Newark Beth Israel
  • Orlando Reg Med Center
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mt Sinai
  • Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Manuel Perez-Izquerio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Izquerio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Perez-Izquerio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Perez-Izquerio works at AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Perez-Izquerio’s profile.

Dr. Perez-Izquerio has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez-Izquerio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Izquerio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Izquerio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez-Izquerio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez-Izquerio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

