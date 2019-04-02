Overview

Dr. Manuel Perez-Izquerio, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Perez-Izquerio works at AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

