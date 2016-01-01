Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Costa Rica and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Critical Care Physician of South Florida351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 101, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 856-8166
-
2
Pulmonary & Critical Care Physician of South Florida7500 SW 8th St Ste 301, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 856-8166
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- Careplus
- CareSource
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez?
About Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1265420657
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School of Houston
- Jackson Memorial Hospital, University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- University of Costa Rica
- Louisiana State University, New Orleans, La
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Smoking Cessation Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.