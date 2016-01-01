Overview

Dr. Manuel Hernandez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Costa Rica and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Physician of South Florida in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Smoking Cessation Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.