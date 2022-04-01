Overview

Dr. Manuel Grinberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Grinberg works at Urological Associates of Li PC in East Patchogue, NY with other offices in Centereach, NY and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.