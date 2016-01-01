Overview

Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Mt Auburn Hospital



Dr. Gonzalez works at Stronghealth Network Pllc in Miami, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.