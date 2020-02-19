Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Longview, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Davis Medical Center, Lexington Medical Center, Mcleod Health Clarendon and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Peacehealth St John Medical Center Laboratory1615 Delaware St, Longview, WA 98632 Directions (360) 636-4814
M Francisco Gonzalez MD Facp3 Medical Ct, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 934-8348
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Medical Center
- Lexington Medical Center
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
DR. GONZALEZ saved my life in 2004. What I thought was a really bad case of Flu turned out to be Hemalytic Anemia. I had such a small amount of blood, that many of the Doctor's at ER were amazed I was still alive. Dr. Gonzalez and his Staff provided excellent care. I highly recommend him.
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1073596813
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.