Overview

Dr. Manuel Garcia-Frangie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Garcia-Frangie works at Twenty-four Hour MD LLC in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.