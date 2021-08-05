Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Garcia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Manuel E Garcia MD PA7500 SW 8th St Ste 202, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 261-7800
-
2
Select Specialty Hospital-miami955 NW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33128 Directions (305) 416-5700
-
3
Westchester General Hospital2500 SW 75th Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 264-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Siempre ha sido exelente y muy profecional es un gran doctor y buen equipo tiene siempre mis respeto
About Dr. Manuel Garcia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1750359600
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Garcia works at
