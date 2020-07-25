Dr. Manuel Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Castroville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Texas Tech University Health Science Center
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Orthopedic Specialists - Castroville360 County Road # 4712, Castroville, TX 78009 Directions (210) 756-8454
-
2
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Heart Plaza One6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (830) 206-7397Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
My visit was a routine follow up visit with Dr. Garcia. As always he was cordial, friendly and ready to listen and answer questions. I believe he is one of the best doctors in his field.
About Dr. Manuel Garcia, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1225037930
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech University School Med|Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Texas Tech School Of Medicine
Dr. Garcia works at
