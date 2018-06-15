Overview

Dr. Manuel Franco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Metropolitan and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Franco works at AMITA Health Medical Group Family Medicine Chicago in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.