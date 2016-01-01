Overview

Dr. Manuel Espinoza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Espinoza works at Industrial Family Day and Night in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.