Dr. Manuel Espinoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Espinoza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Locations
-
1
Ashley Family & Industrial Clinic801 E Nolana Ave Ste 6, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 627-0998
-
2
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manuel Espinoza, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447454004
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinoza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinoza has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Espinoza speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinoza. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.