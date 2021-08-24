Dr. Manuel Eisenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Eisenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Manuel Eisenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California San Francisco and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
1
Ahwatukee and Chandler locations, Gilbert location coming soon15920 S 48th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 961-2323
2
Casa Grande1637 E Monument Plaza Cir, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (480) 664-0261
3
Ironwood Urology690 E Warner Rd Bldg 5, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 664-0261
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Great doc. Fast, friendly, quick recovery and proof is in the 1.75 years with no pregnancies. My only criticism would be that it took them 1.5 years to return $45 I didn't know they owed me:) All good... at least their accountant eventually catches that stuff:)
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- USC Medical Center
- University of California San Francisco
- University of California At Berkeley
- Urology
