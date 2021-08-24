Overview

Dr. Manuel Eisenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California San Francisco and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Eisenberg works at Ironwood Physicians, P.C./ Ironwood Urology in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.