Overview

Dr. Manuel Dorna-Pesquera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Dorna-Pesquera works at Medical Group Of The Carolinas - Immediate Care Center - Eastside in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.