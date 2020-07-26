See All Cardiologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Este - Dominican Republic|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Diaz works at HCA Florida Gainesville Internal Medicine Physicians in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Gainesville Internal Medicine Physicians
    1130 Nw 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 310-8620
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?

    Jul 26, 2020
    Did not have to wait to be seen by doctor! Dr, Diaz is very caring and personable.
    Josephine Pelham — Jul 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Diaz to family and friends

    Dr. Diaz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Diaz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD.

    About Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568665859
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center - Bronx NY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lincoln Med And Mental Health Center|Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center - Bronx NY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central de Este - Dominican Republic|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaz works at HCA Florida Gainesville Internal Medicine Physicians in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Diaz’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.