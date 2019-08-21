Overview

Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Somers Point, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.



Dr. Cunanan works at Shore Physicians Group in Somers Point, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.