See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Somers Point, NJ
Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Somers Point, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.

Dr. Cunanan works at Shore Physicians Group in Somers Point, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shore Physicians Group
    18 W New York Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cunanan?

Aug 21, 2019
My husband saw Dr. Cunanan in his Millville, NJ office. We would recommend him to anyone requiring a Pulmonologist, he was skilled, compassionate, and caring. His office staff was great as well. We were referred last minute after my husband had an abnormal chest Xray and cat-scan. He saw Chris right away on a Friday afternoon, and they even waited for me to get there after 5:00 pm from an hour away. He made the proper referrals to great surgeons and cancer specialists and followed up to check in with Chris. His and the staff's kindness are unmatched!
Lisa Hawk — Aug 21, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cunanan to family and friends

Dr. Cunanan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Cunanan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD.

About Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144474636
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Temple University Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Residency
Medical Education
  • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cunanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cunanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cunanan works at Shore Physicians Group in Somers Point, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cunanan’s profile.

Dr. Cunanan has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunanan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.