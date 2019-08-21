Dr. Cunanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Somers Point, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Dr. Cunanan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shore Physicians Group18 W New York Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cunanan?
My husband saw Dr. Cunanan in his Millville, NJ office. We would recommend him to anyone requiring a Pulmonologist, he was skilled, compassionate, and caring. His office staff was great as well. We were referred last minute after my husband had an abnormal chest Xray and cat-scan. He saw Chris right away on a Friday afternoon, and they even waited for me to get there after 5:00 pm from an hour away. He made the proper referrals to great surgeons and cancer specialists and followed up to check in with Chris. His and the staff's kindness are unmatched!
About Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1144474636
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunanan works at
Dr. Cunanan has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.