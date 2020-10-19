See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Warwick, RI
Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. 

Dr. Cunanan works at Cunanan & Associates in Warwick, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nicholas Nikolopoulos, DO
Dr. Nicholas Nikolopoulos, DO
6 (6)
View Profile
Chelsea McGovern, APN
Chelsea McGovern, APN
0 (0)
View Profile
Carolina Boe, LCSW
Carolina Boe, LCSW
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Cunanan & Associates
    3411 W Shore Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cunanan?

    Oct 19, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr cunanan since 1996 and have never had any real issues. The office staff has always been Pleasant and at times very serious, hey guys there only human! I have a good time with the staff!
    Jeanni — Oct 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cunanan to family and friends

    Dr. Cunanan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cunanan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD.

    About Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073572046
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cunanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cunanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cunanan works at Cunanan & Associates in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Cunanan’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.