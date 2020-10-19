Dr. Cunanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD
Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI.
Cunanan & Associates3411 W Shore Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr cunanan since 1996 and have never had any real issues. The office staff has always been Pleasant and at times very serious, hey guys there only human! I have a good time with the staff!
About Dr. Manuel Cunanan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Dr. Cunanan accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunanan speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.