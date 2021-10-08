Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz-Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Cruz-Diaz works at
Locations
Nemours Children s Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very great disposition and personality with children. Takes time to explain things clearly, and in a non-fearful way to children & parents. Dr. Cruz-Diaz took the time to answer all questions, did not make us feel rushed or as if we were just a file. He made us feel cared for, and as a mother with a son having only 1 kidney & kidney disease, trusting that your doctor is invested in your child's care is a blessing...priceless. I can't say enough about the peace I finally felt after a series of doctors I would not allow see my child twice. I thank God for Dr. Cruz-Diaz and Doctors that take the time and truly care.
About Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1164696118
Education & Certifications
- Miami Childrens Hospital
- General Hospital|University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
- University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz-Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz-Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz-Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz-Diaz has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Vesicoureteral Reflux and Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz-Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz-Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz-Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.