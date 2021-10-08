See All Pediatric Urologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD

Pediatric Urology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Cruz-Diaz works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Vesicoureteral Reflux and Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children s Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Balanoposthitis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz-Diaz?

    Oct 08, 2021
    Very great disposition and personality with children. Takes time to explain things clearly, and in a non-fearful way to children & parents. Dr. Cruz-Diaz took the time to answer all questions, did not make us feel rushed or as if we were just a file. He made us feel cared for, and as a mother with a son having only 1 kidney & kidney disease, trusting that your doctor is invested in your child's care is a blessing...priceless. I can't say enough about the peace I finally felt after a series of doctors I would not allow see my child twice. I thank God for Dr. Cruz-Diaz and Doctors that take the time and truly care.
    Amylee Sabonis-Fisher — Oct 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cruz-Diaz to family and friends

    Dr. Cruz-Diaz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cruz-Diaz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD.

    About Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164696118
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Miami Childrens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General Hospital|University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz-Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cruz-Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruz-Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cruz-Diaz works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cruz-Diaz’s profile.

    Dr. Cruz-Diaz has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Vesicoureteral Reflux and Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz-Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cruz-Diaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz-Diaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz-Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz-Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manuel Cruz-Diaz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.