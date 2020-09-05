Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Cruz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs, Mccurtain Memorial Hospital and Paris Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 875 S Collegiate Dr Ste 650, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-8857
- 2 4716 DEXTER DR, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 326-2636
-
3
Dr Ardeshir F Nia MD PC1425 E Lincoln Rd Ste B2, Idabel, OK 74745 Directions (580) 208-2700
-
4
Christus Trinity Clinic Pediatrics105 Medical Plz, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 Directions (903) 885-3059
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
- Mccurtain Memorial Hospital
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Down to earth doctor!! Th k you!!
About Dr. Manuel Cruz, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1700833902
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.