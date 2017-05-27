Dr. Manuel Chon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Chon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downey, CA. They completed their fellowship with St. Francis Medical Center, Lynwood, Ca
Pioneer Medical Group - Downey Office12214 Lakewood Blvd Ste 110, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 862-2775
Ear Nose & Throat - Brookshire Medical Office Building11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 302, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 904-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Chon was my wife's OB when she was pregnant with our first child. At first, I was a little reserved by the fact of a male examining my wife, but Dr. Chon was very professional (and funny) and made both my wife and I very comfortable during her entire pregnancy. We'd definitely have him as a doctor again.
- St. Francis Medical Center, Lynwood, Ca
- Maternity Hospital Of El Salvador, San Salvador
- National Medical Center Of El Salvador
Dr. Chon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chon has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chon speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.