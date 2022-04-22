Dr. Manuel Carrazana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrazana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Carrazana, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Carrazana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Carrazana works at
Locations
Osceola Care Specialists806 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 987-2964Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carrazana?
Started seeing Dr. Carrazana recently and have felt much more at ease with my issues compared to other doctors. He comes across as very caring and concerned about my health, not only physically but mentally as well. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Manuel Carrazana, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1427551233
Education & Certifications
- Osceola Regional Medical Center (Internal Medicine)
- Osceola Regional Medical Center (Internal Medicine)
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
