Dr. Manuel David Camejo, MD
Dr. Manuel David Camejo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.
Locations
1
Leawood Eye Center11261 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 261-2020Wednesday8:00am -Thursday8:00am -
2
University Health Pharmacy2101 Charlotte St Ste 190, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-3900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Independence Eye Center4741 S Arrowhead Dr Ste B, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (913) 261-2020
4
St. Luke's Medical Plaza 14320 Wornall Rd Ste 220, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (913) 261-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Dr. Camejo has what we all want in a doctor. He listens, he respects you, he explains things very well, and it is apparent that he enjoys his work with the patients.
About Dr. Manuel David Camejo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1003250606
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
