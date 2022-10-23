Overview

Dr. Manuel David Camejo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.



Dr. Camejo works at Sabates Eye Centers in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.