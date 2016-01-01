Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Uhealth Tower.
Locations
Miami Office7500 SW 8th St Ste 302, Miami, FL 33144 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Harvard
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camacho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camacho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camacho has seen patients for Urethral Dilation, Vesicoureteral Reflux and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camacho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Camacho speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Camacho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camacho.
