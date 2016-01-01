Overview

Dr. Manuel Camacho, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Camacho works at Manuel F Camacho MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Dilation, Vesicoureteral Reflux and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.