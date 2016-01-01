Overview

Dr. Manuel Cabrera, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Cabrera works at ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.