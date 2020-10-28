Overview

Dr. Manuel Bustamante, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Catholic University Med Center and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Bustamante works at Millennium Physician Group in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.