Dr. Manuel Bouza, MD

Cardiology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Manuel Bouza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Medical Center

Dr. Bouza works at Bouza & Miralles Medical Assocs in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Heart Disease and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bouza & Miralles Medical Associates
    690 E 25th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 (305) 696-0331

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Sinai Medical Center

Dyslipidemia
Heart Disease
Lipid Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    Cardiology
    English
    1497860928
    Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Manuel Bouza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bouza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bouza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bouza works at Bouza & Miralles Medical Assocs in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bouza’s profile.

    Dr. Bouza has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Heart Disease and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

