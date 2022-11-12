Dr. Berzosa-Corella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel Berzosa-Corella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Berzosa-Corella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD LATINA DE COSTA RICA / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA Y CIRUGIA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Berzosa-Corella works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berzosa-Corella?
Dr Berzosa has the rare combination of showing great care for me as a patient and spending the time to explain the procedure I was about to have. He is top notch!!!
About Dr. Manuel Berzosa-Corella, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1336317171
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD LATINA DE COSTA RICA / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA Y CIRUGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berzosa-Corella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berzosa-Corella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berzosa-Corella works at
Dr. Berzosa-Corella has seen patients for Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berzosa-Corella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berzosa-Corella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berzosa-Corella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berzosa-Corella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berzosa-Corella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.