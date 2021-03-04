Dr. Manuel Babaian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babaian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Babaian, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Babaian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5700 NW Stirling Rd Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 784-3131
-
2
John E Roberts III MD Pllc5700 N Federal Hwy Ste 1, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 784-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babaian?
He was great, and his staff was professional. Colonoscopy and Endoscopy were performed without the need for the rip off Anesthesiologist. I’m going back when I’m due for a check up.
About Dr. Manuel Babaian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1649374950
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babaian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babaian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babaian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babaian has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babaian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Babaian speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Babaian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babaian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babaian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babaian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.