Dr. Manuel Babaian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.