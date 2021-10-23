Dr. Manuel Astruc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Astruc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Astruc, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Astruc, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Astruc works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elliot-bearce Associates Csw PC409 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 583-7410
-
2
Private Practice414 Maple Ave Ste 700, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 583-7410Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Astruc?
Dr. Astruc is an excellent psychiatrist and has formed an excellent practice, he was the first psychiatrist to ever get me stable. I'm now seeing Amanda Bernard, psych nurse practitioner, since his practice expanded and he offloaded his more stable clients to the NP's. She's excellent as well and I'm generally much more comfortable with woman-identified and non-binary-identified providers. Great practice! Have never met the other NP, so can't speak to her for or against at all. Neither Dr. Astruc nor Amanda gets ruffled or freaked out by much of anything, they're the most competent and knowledgeable providers I've ever worked with (sample size embarrassingly large!)--and if you treat them with respect and human dignity, you will get the same in return, and a great deal of empathy and compassion as well! One comment about finding their new office is the sign that says "Dr. Manuel Astruc & Associates" is SO tiny and easy to miss! Not so much an issue now because pandemic, but just fyi.
About Dr. Manuel Astruc, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1700863255
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Astruc has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Astruc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Astruc works at
Dr. Astruc has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Astruc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Astruc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Astruc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Astruc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Astruc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.