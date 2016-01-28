Overview

Dr. Manuel Alzugaray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Alzugaray works at Alexander Bone & Spine Institute in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.