Dr. Manuel Alzugaray, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Alzugaray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Alzugaray works at
Locations
Manuel A Alzugaray MD PA2340 Coral Way, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Directions (305) 858-7992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wife went in with a calcific shoulder and we needed to be see right away the pain was to much for her to bear. we called and we were able make an appointment. When we arrived the staff treated us very nice and Dr Alzugaray was the best Gave my wife a plan to take care of her shoulder but best of all she left without pain.
About Dr. Manuel Alzugaray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1417033754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alzugaray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alzugaray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alzugaray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alzugaray works at
Dr. Alzugaray has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alzugaray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alzugaray. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alzugaray.
