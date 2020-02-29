Dr. Manuel Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Alvarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Alvarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U.C.E. School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
Women & Childrens Pavilion30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2765MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
R & R Perinatal Assoc. Inc.20 Prospect Ave Ste 601, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alvarez delivered my daughter 18 years ago, my husband and I were very pleased with his professionalism and kindness. We highly recommend Dr Alvarez.
About Dr. Manuel Alvarez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194759282
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center
- U.C.E. School Of Medicine
