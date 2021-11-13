Dr. Manuel Aguilera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Aguilera, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Aguilera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carson, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Aguilera works at
Locations
Rampart Multi Specialty Inc235 W CARSON ST, Carson, CA 90745 Directions (310) 834-4233
Rampart Multi-specialty Group Inc2534 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 368-9283
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Aguilera was very helpful and courteous. As a P.A. myself I am very pparticularly chosing someone. He takes his time, gives one that feel of old time house call Dr. Have been going to home for 3 years now and couldn't be happier.
About Dr. Manuel Aguilera, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114015500
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Med Ctr|Interfaith Med Ctr|Martin L King Hosp|Martin L King Hosp
- Brooklyn Hosp
- Brooklyn Hosp
- U of the East
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilera speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.