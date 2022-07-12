Dr. Manuel Abreu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abreu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Abreu, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Abreu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.
Locations
Sanitas Medical Center1501 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 536-9000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Johnson Medical Services2531 N DIXIE HWY, Lake Worth, FL 33460 Directions (561) 582-0330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, Human being, bedside management, spend time and explain everything with easy works. Highly recommended, help the patients with or in multiples medical areas, highly trusted.
About Dr. Manuel Abreu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1124256797
Education & Certifications
- Ameijeiras Hosp
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
- Internal Medicine
