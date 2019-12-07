Dr. Manubai Nagamani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagamani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manubai Nagamani, MD
Dr. Manubai Nagamani, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Houston Physicians' Hospital.
Houston Bay Area Fertility Center9 Professional Park Dr Ste C, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 632-2653
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Physicians' Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Manubai Nagamani and the wonderful staff that work with her are truly a godsend. We cannot thank them enough! What sets them apart from others is that they actually care. You are not just another “customer” that they are looking to profit from. I can say with full confidence that Dr. Nagamani knows what she is doing and talking about. After being told by other doctors that our only chance was IVF (after 2 years of trying), I am so happy and blessed to say that we are now 11 weeks pregnant after only two months of treatment with Dr. Nagamani. She genuinely wants to find the problem and best possible solution for your situation, which she does successfully. A very knowledgeable and thorough, not to mention encouraging, doctor. As well as the staff, who are some of the nicest most helpful people. I wholeheartedly recommend her to anyone that is having difficulty conceiving and is seeking genuine help and top notch care!
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tamil
- 1043372253
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- St Luke's Hosp
- St John's Hosp
- Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
