Dr. Manu Mathews, MD
Overview
Dr. Manu Mathews, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center and Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Mathews works at
Locations
A & B. Neurology3345 Western Center Blvd Ste 160, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Directions (817) 381-9650
Laboratory Corporation of America710 W LEUDA ST, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-5958
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was very informative, patient , and most importantly caring. I will be seeing him again. I would highly recommend him. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Manu Mathews, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil
- 1346457751
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathews has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mathews speaks Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.