Dr. Manu Arora, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manu Arora, DDS
Overview
Dr. Manu Arora, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Arora works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Dental Care Tucson S Mission4890 S Mission Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746 Directions (520) 503-3792
-
2
Signature Smiles on Broadway7117 E BROADWAY BLVD, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 503-3794Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arora?
Everything well very well, dental hygienist did excellent job and, explained what she was doing and why. She also answered all my questions. She was patient and I didn't feel like I was wasting her time with my questions.
About Dr. Manu Arora, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1255646840
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Arora using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.