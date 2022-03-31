Overview

Dr. Mantu Gupta, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Mount Sinai Urology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Hydronephrosis and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.