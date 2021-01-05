See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Manthani Reddy, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Manthani Reddy, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their residency with Vet Affairs Med Center

Dr. Reddy works at Reddy Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Reddy Medical Group Inc.
    7045 N Maple Ave Ste 108, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 326-7393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 05, 2021
    Been treated for pancreatic cancer so my immune system is compromised. Had contact with COVID. Received positive test Dec. 22 my cancer surgeon called Dr Reedy and I received a return call from Dr Reedy within 20 minutes. He had me in Saint Agnes at 11:00 next morning for antibiotic infusion. Wow, 24 hours later fever broke and 48 hours later taste came back and cough was 90 percent better! The right Doctors make all the difference!!!
    Haroldfarris — Jan 05, 2021
    About Dr. Manthani Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1073523916
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Vet Affairs Med Center
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.