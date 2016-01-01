Dr. Javaid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansur Javaid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mansur Javaid, MD is a Pulmonologist in Southington, CT. They graduated from University Of Punjab and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group462 Queen St Ste 203, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 223-0800
Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute183 N MOUNTAIN RD, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 827-6068Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mansur Javaid, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1265662084
Education & Certifications
- New Britain General Hospital
- John Dempsey Hospital - UCONN Health Center
- University Of Punjab
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Javaid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javaid has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javaid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Javaid speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Javaid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javaid.
