Dr. M Vincent Makhlouf, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. M Vincent Makhlouf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from General Surgery - St Joseph Hospital, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Makhlouf works at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Covenant Hospital
    5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 293-5331
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Saturday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Sunday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
  2. 2
    ENHANCED FORM PLASTIC SURGERY - Medical Office of M. Vincent Makhlouf M.D., F.A.C.S.
    9301 Golf Rd Ste 110, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 297-8001
    Monday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
  3. 3
    Mount Sinai Hospital - Sinai Medical Group -
    1500 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 257-4752

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Injuries Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Frown Lines Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Jowl Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Atrophy Chevron Icon
Neck Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 01, 2016
    Dr. Makhlouf was very detailed when explaining the procedure and what to expect. I knew exactly what to expect before, during and after the procedure and didn't go into it blindly thanks to him! He and his staff were very helpful and got back to me asap whenever concerns needed to be addressed. His work is amazing and I love how proud he is of his work. I highly recommend him!
    R.Y. — Jul 01, 2016
    About Dr. M Vincent Makhlouf, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902841521
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Conn Combined Hands Prgm
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, St Louis University, St Louis, Missouri
    Medical Education
    • General Surgery - St Joseph Hospital, Chicago, Illinois
    Undergraduate School
    • Doctor of Medicine - American University of Beirut
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
