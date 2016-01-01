Dr. Mansour Parsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mansour Parsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mansour Parsi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Oslo and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Parsi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tulane Surgery and GI Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 401-9708
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parsi?
About Dr. Mansour Parsi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447216692
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- U Oslo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsi works at
Dr. Parsi has seen patients for Gastritis, Pancreatitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parsi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.