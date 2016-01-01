Overview

Dr. Mansour Parsi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Oslo and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Parsi works at Tulane Surgery and GI Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Pancreatitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.