Dr. Mansour Nejadrasool, DPM

Podiatry
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mansour Nejadrasool, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Nejadrasool works at Valley Foot Clinic Professional Corp. in Van Nuys, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Foot Clinic Professional Corp.
    14600 Sherman Way Ste 230, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 784-8420

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr. Mansour Nejadr Asson, and his staff are just amazing. I took my 16 year old teenage boy for an ingrown toe nail to be removed. My son was so nervous going to the clinic; however all of the staff, nurses and Dr. Asson were just so professional, patient, amazing and most importantly he was experienced. The procedure went smoothly and really fast, he made my nervous teenage son feel so comfortable and as a mother I felt so at ease trusting them with this procedure nowadays that is very rare. I definitely recommend Dr. Mansour Nejadrasool Asson and if I could give them 10 stars I definetly would. Thank you for taking care of my son and making his life easier by removing the ingrown toe nails.
    Lusine A. Oganesyan — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Mansour Nejadrasool, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1477565828
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nejadrasool has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nejadrasool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nejadrasool works at Valley Foot Clinic Professional Corp. in Van Nuys, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nejadrasool’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nejadrasool. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nejadrasool.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nejadrasool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nejadrasool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

