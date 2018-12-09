Dr. Mansoor Tanwir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanwir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mansoor Tanwir, MD
Overview
Dr. Mansoor Tanwir, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Aga Kahn University Medical College and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Dr. Tanwir works at
Locations
-
1
Saints Obstetric and Gynecology Chrisa1111 N Lee Ave Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 231-8740
-
2
St Anthony North Asc LLC6205 N Santa Fe Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 231-8740
-
3
WMA Endocrinology at Rogersville401 Scenic Dr, Rogersville, TN 37857 Directions (423) 272-7261
-
4
Wellmont Medical Associates Endocrinology117 W Sevier Ave Ste 120, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanwir?
Loved him!! He got my diabetes a1c from 13 down to 5. My thyroid issues were better after he added liothyronine . Wish he hadn’t left. Actually started losing weight.
About Dr. Mansoor Tanwir, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1538322664
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh
- Aga Kahn University Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanwir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanwir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanwir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanwir works at
Dr. Tanwir has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Thyroid Goiter and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanwir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanwir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanwir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanwir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanwir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.