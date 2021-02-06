Overview

Dr. Syed Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They completed their residency with Shadyside Hospital|University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Shadyside



Dr. Shah works at Prohealth Partners in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.